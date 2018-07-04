Cripple Creek 4th of July Celebration This year’s 4th of July Celebration will feature live entertainment in the Brass Ass parking lot at the corner of Bennett Avenue and 3rd Street. With live music, food vendors, a beer garden and an epic fireworks display, this is one event you don't want to miss! When: July 4, 2019

Where: Cripple Creek - corner of Bennett Avenue & 3rd St.

Cost: Free More information

Rock Ledge Ranch Family Fourth Make Rock Ledge Ranch your tradition for Independence Day! Witness a re-enactment of a Revolutionary War Encampment and hear the Declaration of Independence. Honest Abe will read the Gettysburg address. Visitors can also meet George Washington, General William Jackson Palmer, Teddy Roosevelt and Katherine Lee Bates while patriotic brass band music resonates throughout the site! When: July 4, 2019

Where: Rock Ledge Ranch

Cost: Admission prices More information

Dinosaur Resource Center The Dinosaur Resource Center is celebrating our military personnel this July 4th. As our small way of saying "thank you," active and retired military personnel will receive half off regular admission on our nation's birthday with active or retired military ID. When: July 4, 2019

Where: Dinosaur Resource Center

Cost: Admission rates More information

Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration The Tri-Lakes 4th of July is a full-day celebration. Partake in the pancake breakfast, annual fun run, children's parade and main parade. The street fair features delicious food, arts & crafts vendors, a street dance and multiple concerts. When: July 4, 2019

Where: 2nd & Washington St.

Cost: Free More information

Manitou Springs Fireworks



Manitou Springs Chamber presents Woodshed Red at The Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park in Manitou on Thursday, July 4th! Join them for the 2nd annual 4th of July tradition this year with a FREE concert by Manitou's most beloved bands! Beer and brats, hot dogs, ice cream and more will be available at the delectable food vendors. Bring the whole family! Set up your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and enjoy a fun day in the park with fantastic music!



Free parking available at the shuttle lot (10 Old Man's Trail) as well as complimentary Manitou Springs shuttles running throughout the day.



When: July 4, 2019

Where: Downtown Manitou Springs

Cost: Free More information

Summer Symphony and Fireworks Get ready for the region’s largest event that features amazing food and thunderous fireworks to light up the night sky. Get there early to claim a prime spot. Listen to the U.S. Air Force Academy Band's Wild Blue Country perform before the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and enjoy delicious grub from food vendors at this amazing 4th of July event. When: July 4 & 5, 2019

Where: July 4- Memorial Park, July 5- Woodland Park

Cost: FREE to attend; Food vendors available for various costs. More information

The Broadmoor - 4th of July Special The American Family Fourth of July Celebration - Four Night Package includes: Classic accommodations per night (upgrade options available)

​One $300 dining credit (per reservation)

One (1 hour ) horseback trail ride OR one Garden of the Gods Jeep Tour for each person on the package

One time admission to Seven Falls for each person on the package

Discount on the adult ticket price at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Special family activities

Suites available at 25% off of published rates When: July 1-8, 2019

Where: The Broadmoor Hotel

Cost: Rates starting at $2,600 for four nights, based on double occupancy. More information

Summertime Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest Slip back in time to the good old days and enjoy the Summertime Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. Each year, members of the community compete in the pie baking contest and enjoy scoops of homemade ice cream. Cool down from the hot summer day by spending your evening under the Pavilion in Soda Springs Park on Monday, July 1st. When: July 1, 2019

Where: Soda Springs Park

Cost: One slice of pie for $2.00, a scoop of ice cream for $1.00 More information

Colorado Sparkler Over 10,000 athletes will travel to the state of Colorado to bring athletes, locals, and families together for an unforgettable event. The Colorado Sparkler is a baseball tournament taking place in 28 baseball diamonds across Colorado Springs. And the best part? It's open to the public! When: June 30 - July 7, 2019

Where: Click here for details

Cost: Click here for details More information

Paddle GLOWGA This special class has been timed to experience the setting sun with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga's practice. Students will be guided through a calm yoga sequence. Relax n Savasana and bliss out to a guided meditation while gazing at the star-speckled dusk sky. Boards are illuminated with colorful LEDs to light the way on the lake. You get to choose your favorite color! When: July 5, 2019

Where: Quail Lake Park

Cost: $30/pp More Information

Ute Pass Cemetery Crawl Take a walk around the Woodland Park Cemetery and meet some of the old pioneers who are resting there. Tours run every 15 minutes from 1pm-3pm. When: July 4, 2019

Where: Woodland Park Cemetery

Cost: TBD More Information

Bison Adventure with Living History Celebrate Independence Day at Bella Vista Bison's one-of-a-kind Bison Adventure! You'll be transported to the 1800s when buffalo were on the brink of extinction and settlers were pouring into areas west of the Mississippi. This night will feature storytelling, dancing, live music and barbeque. When: July 7, 2019

Where: Bella Vista Bison

Cost: Standard - $51.50, VIP - $62 More Information

Palmer Lake Fun Run Get in a little fun run at Palmer Lake before you celebrate Independence Day! When: July 4, 2019

Where: Palmer Lake, CO

Cost: $30 (price increases after 5/31) More Information

Switchbacks FC - Fireworks Spectacular Night The Switchbacks FC take on Orange County SC on the first-ever 4th of July FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR NIGHT, presented by Oakwood Homes Colorado Springs! Tickets are ON SALE NOW and start at just $12 with full 16oz beers available for $1 when gates open at 6:00pm! When: July 4, 2019

Where: Weidner Field

Cost: Depends on ticket price



More information

Woodland Park Fireworks Woodland Park's annual fireworks start at dusk and can be seen from pretty much anywhere in the Woodland Park community! **Fireworks scheduled unless there is a fire ban** Date: July 4, 2019

Where: Set off at Woodland Park High School

Cost: Free More information

Toasty's Power Up Con The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Bermuda Esports are excited to announce UCHealth Park will host the first "Toasty's PowerUp Con" this summer! The two-day Con, set for Independence Day Weekend, will feature a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor activities and events, ranging from video game tournaments to robot fighting and a petting zoo to display costume contests. Date: July 6 & 7, 2019

Where: UCHealth Park

Cost: $25 per day, $40 for a weekend pass, $60 VIP More information

Ashley Barron in Concert Pulling her inspiration from country music greats like Johnny Cash and Miranda Lambert, Ashley Barron Official embraces the powerful and independent country woman aura in her singing and songwriting and strives to create relatable music from her personal hardships and experiences. In Park entertainment is included with general admission tickets. Date: July 4, 2019

Where: Royal Gorge Bridge and Park

Cost: General Admission - $26, Child General Admission - $21, Children 5 and Under - FREE More information