This year’s 4th of July Celebration will feature live entertainment in the Brass Ass parking lot at the corner of Bennett Avenue and 3rd Street. With live music, food vendors, a beer garden and an epic fireworks display, this is one event you don't want to miss!
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Cripple Creek - corner of Bennett Avenue & 3rd St.
Cost: Free
Make Rock Ledge Ranch your tradition for Independence Day! Witness a re-enactment of a Revolutionary War Encampment and hear the Declaration of Independence. Honest Abe will read the Gettysburg address. Visitors can also meet George Washington, General William Jackson Palmer, Teddy Roosevelt and Katherine Lee Bates while patriotic brass band music resonates throughout the site!
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Rock Ledge Ranch
Cost: Admission prices
The Dinosaur Resource Center is celebrating our military personnel this July 4th. As our small way of saying "thank you," active and retired military personnel will receive half off regular admission on our nation's birthday with active or retired military ID.
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Dinosaur Resource Center
Cost: Admission rates
The Tri-Lakes 4th of July is a full-day celebration. Partake in the pancake breakfast, annual fun run, children's parade and main parade. The street fair features delicious food, arts & crafts vendors, a street dance and multiple concerts.
When: July 4, 2019
Where: 2nd & Washington St.
Cost: Free
Manitou Springs Chamber presents Woodshed Red at The Bud Ford Pavilion at Soda Springs Park in Manitou on Thursday, July 4th! Join them for the 2nd annual 4th of July tradition this year with a FREE concert by Manitou's most beloved bands! Beer and brats, hot dogs, ice cream and more will be available at the delectable food vendors. Bring the whole family! Set up your lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and enjoy a fun day in the park with fantastic music!
Free parking available at the shuttle lot (10 Old Man's Trail) as well as complimentary Manitou Springs shuttles running throughout the day.
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Downtown Manitou Springs
Cost: Free
Get ready for the region’s largest event that features amazing food and thunderous fireworks to light up the night sky. Get there early to claim a prime spot. Listen to the U.S. Air Force Academy Band's Wild Blue Country perform before the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and enjoy delicious grub from food vendors at this amazing 4th of July event.
When: July 4 & 5, 2019
Where: July 4- Memorial Park, July 5- Woodland Park
Cost: FREE to attend; Food vendors available for various costs.
The American Family Fourth of July Celebration - Four Night Package includes:
- Classic accommodations per night (upgrade options available)
- One $300 dining credit (per reservation)
- One (1 hour ) horseback trail ride OR one Garden of the Gods Jeep Tour for each person on the package
- One time admission to Seven Falls for each person on the package
- Discount on the adult ticket price at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- Special family activities
- Suites available at 25% off of published rates
When: July 1-8, 2019
Where: The Broadmoor Hotel
Cost: Rates starting at $2,600 for four nights, based on double occupancy.
Slip back in time to the good old days and enjoy the Summertime Ice Cream Social & Pie Baking Contest. Each year, members of the community compete in the pie baking contest and enjoy scoops of homemade ice cream. Cool down from the hot summer day by spending your evening under the Pavilion in Soda Springs Park on Monday, July 1st.
When: July 1, 2019
Where: Soda Springs Park
Cost: One slice of pie for $2.00, a scoop of ice cream for $1.00
Over 10,000 athletes will travel to the state of Colorado to bring athletes, locals, and families together for an unforgettable event. The Colorado Sparkler is a baseball tournament taking place in 28 baseball diamonds across Colorado Springs. And the best part? It's open to the public!
When: June 30 - July 7, 2019
Where: Click here for details
Cost: Click here for details
This special class has been timed to experience the setting sun with Dragonfly Paddle Yoga's practice. Students will be guided through a calm yoga sequence. Relax n Savasana and bliss out to a guided meditation while gazing at the star-speckled dusk sky. Boards are illuminated with colorful LEDs to light the way on the lake. You get to choose your favorite color!
When: July 5, 2019
Where: Quail Lake Park
Cost: $30/pp
Take a walk around the Woodland Park Cemetery and meet some of the old pioneers who are resting there. Tours run every 15 minutes from 1pm-3pm.
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Woodland Park Cemetery
Cost: TBD
Celebrate Independence Day at Bella Vista Bison's one-of-a-kind Bison Adventure! You'll be transported to the 1800s when buffalo were on the brink of extinction and settlers were pouring into areas west of the Mississippi. This night will feature storytelling, dancing, live music and barbeque.
When: July 7, 2019
Where: Bella Vista Bison
Cost: Standard - $51.50, VIP - $62
Get in a little fun run at Palmer Lake before you celebrate Independence Day!
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Palmer Lake, CO
Cost: $30 (price increases after 5/31)
The Switchbacks FC take on Orange County SC on the first-ever 4th of July FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR NIGHT, presented by Oakwood Homes Colorado Springs! Tickets are ON SALE NOW and start at just $12 with full 16oz beers available for $1 when gates open at 6:00pm!
When: July 4, 2019
Where: Weidner Field
Cost: Depends on ticket price
More information
Woodland Park's annual fireworks start at dusk and can be seen from pretty much anywhere in the Woodland Park community! **Fireworks scheduled unless there is a fire ban**
Date: July 4, 2019
Where: Set off at Woodland Park High School
Cost: Free
The Rocky Mountain Vibes and Bermuda Esports are excited to announce UCHealth Park will host the first "Toasty's PowerUp Con" this summer! The two-day Con, set for Independence Day Weekend, will feature a wide variety of both indoor and outdoor activities and events, ranging from video game tournaments to robot fighting and a petting zoo to display costume contests.
Date: July 6 & 7, 2019
Where: UCHealth Park
Cost: $25 per day, $40 for a weekend pass, $60 VIP
Pulling her inspiration from country music greats like Johnny Cash and Miranda Lambert, Ashley Barron Official embraces the powerful and independent country woman aura in her singing and songwriting and strives to create relatable music from her personal hardships and experiences. In Park entertainment is included with general admission tickets.
Date: July 4, 2019
Where: Royal Gorge Bridge and Park
Cost: General Admission - $26, Child General Admission - $21, Children 5 and Under - FREE
The Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration begins at 9:00am – 3:00pm on Thursday, July 4th at Memorial Park in Woodland Park, CO. The day is filled with fireworks, music, a beer garden, performers, kids activities, a food court, fishing derby, bouldering, artists, crafters, flag raising and a three on three basketball tournament. Additional events on July 4th include a pancake breakfast and cemetery crawl. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Click here to see the full schedule.
Date: July 4, 2019
Where: Woodland Park, CO
Cost: Free!